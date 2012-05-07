FDA staff question Pfizer arthritis drug benefits

WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. drug reviewers questioned
whether the benefits of Pfizer Inc's experimental
treatment for rheumatoid arthritis outweighed its risks of
cancerous cells and infections.
The Food and Drug Administration staff said the drug, called
tofacitinib, appeared to reduce swollen and tender joints during
clinical trials, but questioned the method of using radiographs
to prove the drug worked.
The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel, which
will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Wednesday. The FDA
will make a final decision in August, taking into account the
panel's recommendations.