FDA warns against use of Pfizer's Revatio in children

BRIEF-Calgon Carbon Corp says Japan Fair Trade Commission investigating unit
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct
Aug 30 U.S. health regulators recommended against use of Pfizer Inc's pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) drug Revatio in children up to 17 years of age, saying it had a higher risk of death when taken in a high dose.
While the drug has never been approved for treatment of PAH in children, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's warning is against off-label use of the drug.
Revatio, which has the same active ingredient as Pfizer's erectile dysfunction drug Viagra, is used to improve the ability to exercise in people with PAH -- or high blood pressure in the vessels carrying blood to the lungs.
The FDA said the recommendation against the use of the drug is based on a recent clinical trial, and the Revatio drug label will carry the warning.
* Says on Feb 21, Japan Fair Trade Commission informed Calgon Carbon Japan it is investigating CCJ over concerns of anti-competitive conduct
TORONTO, March 1 Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Wednesday reported higher Canadian sales for February, with truck sales a particular strength for Ford and fleet sales boosting Chrysler's numbers.
March 1 Facebook Inc's virtual reality unit Oculus said on Wednesday it has cut the all-in price for its Rift and Touch products by $200.