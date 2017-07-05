FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma
2017年7月5日 / 晚上8点47分 / 13 小时前

FDA places clinical hold on Merck's combo therapy for multiple myeloma

1 分钟阅读

July 5 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on three multiple myeloma studies testing its immunotherapy drug, Keytruda, in combination with other therapies.

The health regulator said the risks of the combination studies, Keynote-183, Keynote-185 and Keynote-023, outweigh any potential benefit for patients with multiple myeloma.

Last month, Merck said it had paused enrolments in two late-stage combination studies in multiple myeloma patients after reports of death. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

