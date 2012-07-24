版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 00:17 BJT

UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA staff say Roche drug helped diabetics see

* Treats most common vision loss in people of working age
    * FDA staff say higher dose linked to more deaths
    * FDA advisers to review drug on Thursday


    By Anna Yukhananov
    WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. drug reviewers on
Tuesday said Roche Holding AG's eye drug Lucentis
appeared to help diabetic patients with a vision-robbing eye
condition, and raised few major issues about the drug's safety.
    Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reviewed
Lucentis ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts, which
meets on Thursday to vote on whether to recommend approval of an
expanded use of the drug, which is administered monthly by
injection.
    However, the FDA staff asked advisers to consider whether
both doses of the drug are equally safe and effective, and
should be approved.
    Lucentis is already approved for two other eye conditions.
Roche is hoping to widen its use to people with diabetic macular
edema (DME), the most common cause of moderate vision loss in
patients with diabetes. There are currently no FDA-approved
drugs for DME, a leading cause of vision loss among people of
working age.
    DME is currently treated by laser, which stops blood vessel
leakage and can slow vision loss but rarely leads to vision
improvement.
    In clinical trials Lucentis, made by Roche unit Genentech,
helped patients see at least 15 extra letters on an eye chart,
the primary goal of the study, FDA reviewers said.
    People were also generally able to sustain the improvement
in vision for at least 24 months -- although those who took the
0.5 mg dose lost a bit of vision after the 18th month.
    Both doses were generally safe, although there were slightly
more deaths at the higher dose -- 11 people who received the 0.5
mg dose died during the clinical trials, compared with seven
taking the 0.3 mg dose and three receiving a placebo, or sham
injection. Each group contained 250 patients.
    The FDA will ask advisers to recommend whether both doses of
the drug should be approved for use against DME.
    DME is a swelling of the retina that occurs in diabetics who
suffer from retinopathy -- the most common diabetic eye disease
that involves damaged blood vessels leaking fluid into the
retina. It causes blurred vision and severe vision loss.
    About 75,000 new cases of DME are estimated to develop among
Americans each year -- and Genentech said about 560,000
Americans in total are affected by the disease.
    If approved for DME Lucentis will likely compete with a
highly promising drug being tested by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Inc and Roche's own cancer drug Avastin, which works in
a similar manner as Lucentis.
    Roche shares were down slightly at 167.2 Swiss francs.
Shares of Regeneron gained $1.00 to $123.50 in mid-day trading
on Nasdaq, where they outperformed the wider Arca
Pharmaceuticals Index.
    Avastin, which is not approved for eye disease, costs a
fraction of the Lucentis price when cut into the small doses
needed for eye injection. It has been used extensively off-label
in place of Lucentis, hurting sales of the eye drug.
    A U.S. government study last year found the two drugs to be
similarly effective for macular degeneration treatment.
    Genentech has said Avastin increased the risk of stroke and
heart attack in cancer trials and noted that diabetics are
already at much higher risk for serious heart problems.
    Lucentis is already approved to treat wet age-related
macular degeneration -- the leading cause of blindness among the
elderly. It is also approved for macular edema following retinal
vein occlusion (RVO), a swelling or thickening of the part of
the retina responsible for central vision.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐