FDA issues new rule to ensure safety of infant formula

Feb 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a new rule to better regulate and set safety standards in the manufacture of infant formula products.

The interim final rule amends the FDA's quality control procedures, notification requirements for new formulas and changes to formulas, and requirements concerning what manufacturing records and reports must be maintained.

The rule also establishes good manufacturing practices for infant formula, including testing for contamination from harmful bacteria such as Salmonella.

"This rule will help to prevent adulteration in infant formula and ensure infant formula supports normal, physical growth," Michael Taylor, FDA's deputy commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine, said in a statement. ()

He noted that many families rely on infant formula as either the sole source of nutrition or an integral part of an infant's diet through the first year.

The U.S. health regulator has amped up its efforts to safeguard public health with several significant measures announced over the past few months, including proposed rules calling for better safety of products such as antibacterial soaps, apple juice and imported food.

The FDA said the new rule only applied to infant formulas for use by healthy infants without unusual medical or dietary problems.

The regulator will accept and review comments from the public on the rule for 45 days, it said.