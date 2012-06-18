UPDATE 1-FDA staff question value of Sanofi blood clot drug

WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. drug reviewers
questioned the value of preventing blood clots with Sanofi SA's
semuloparin injection for cancer patients receiving
chemotherapy.
The Food and Drug Administration staff said only a small
number of people in the clinical trials for semuloparin actually
had issues with clotting, and most people died from other
problems.
"These findings call into question the clinical value of
semuloparin in the proposed clinical setting," the FDA reviewers
said in documents posted online on Monday.
The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel, which
will vote on whether to recommend semuloparin on Wednesday. The
FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not
required to, and will make a final decision later.
Sanofi has said cancer patients getting chemotherapy have a
6.5 times higher risk of getting blood clots than patients
without cancer.
But the FDA staff said data showed the rate was still very
low, as only 3.4 percent of people who took a placebo during the
clinical trial had a blood clot.
At the same time, about 5 percent of patients died from
other causes, raising doubts about the importance of preventing
blood clots in cancer patients.
Semuloparin was also tied to a higher risk of bleeding
compared with placebo, with about a fifth of patients having
some bleeding issues while taking the drug, including bleeding
into a critical area or organ.
Shares of French drugmaker Sanofi were up about 0.1 percent
at 56.26 euros on the Paris stock exchange, compared with a 0.6
percent fall in the CAC 40 Index.