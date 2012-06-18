FDA staff question value of Sanofi blood clot drug

WASHINGTON, June 18 U.S. drug reviewers
questioned the value of preventing blood clots with Sanofi SA's
semuloparin injection for cancer patients receiving
chemotherapy.
The Food and Drug Administration staff said only a small
number of people in the clinical trials for semuloparin actually
had issues with clotting, and most people died from other
problems.
"These findings call into question the clinical value of
semuloparin in the proposed clinical setting," the FDA reviewers
said in documents posted online on Monday.
The FDA staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel, which
will vote on whether to recommend semuloparin on Wednesday. The
FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not
required to, and will make a final decision later.