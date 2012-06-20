US advisers shoot down Sanofi anti-clotting drug

BRIEF-Northern Vertex Q2 loss per share C$0.01
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
SILVER SPRING, Md., June 20 French drugmaker Sanofi SA failed to win a U.S. panel's support on Wednesday for an injection meant to prevent blood clots in certain cancer patients on chemotherapy, making it unlikely the drug would get approval in the United States.
A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 14 to 1, with one abstention, to recommend rejection of semuloparin injection for those on chemotherapy particularly at risk for blood clots.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and will make a final decision later.
