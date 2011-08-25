UPDATE 1-US FDA approves Shire drug for rare disease

* Firazyr drug approved for self-injection

* $171 mln sales forecasts by 2016 - analyst average

* Shares of Shire down 3.1 pct in London

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 U.S. drug regulators gave the go ahead to Shire Plc's (SHP.L) drug for a rare genetic disease and also let patients self-inject the medication, giving the company a boost over rivals.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that Shire's drug, Firazyr, could be used by people ages 18 and older to treat attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

The FDA also said patients could inject the drug themselves without needing a hospital visit, following recommendations of an advisory panel in June.

The decision gives the drug a boost versus similar treatments from Dyax Corp DYAX.O and CSL Ltd's (CSL.AX) CSL Behring, which must be injected by doctors or intravenously for acute attacks.

Analysts on average expect the drug's sales to reach $171 million by 2016, according to Thomson Reuters Pharma, up from $11 million last year, especially after the drug was also approved for self-administration in Europe. [ID:nN1E75M1VZ]

HAE can cause sudden attacks of swelling in areas such as the hands, arms, feet, face or breathing passages. It affects less than 30,000 people in the United States, Shire said.

Shares of Shire fell 3.6 percent on the London Stock Exchange to 1,940 pence. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Gerald E. McCormick)