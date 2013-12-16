FDA proposes tighter rules on antibacterial soaps

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump comments, North Korea fears sink dollar, bond yields, stocks choppy
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
Dec 16 U.S. regulators on Monday issued a proposed rule that would require makers of antibacterial hand soaps to demonstrate their products are safe and more effective than soap and water in preventing infection and the spread of bacteria.
"Although consumers generally view these products as effective tools to help prevent the spread of germs, there is currently no evidence that they are any more effective at preventing illness than washing with plain soap and water," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.
The FDA said the action is part of a larger ongoing review by the agency to ensure that antibacterial ingredients are safe and effective. But the proposed rule would not affect hand sanitizers, wipes or antimicrobial products used in health care settings, the agency said.
* Dollar, Treasury yields near five-month low; gold holds gains
MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from three-month lows on Thursday as the dollar sagged after U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's currency was too strong, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter-weekend. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose 0.9 percent to $5,679 a tonne by 0213 GMT, paring losses from the previous session when prices plumbed their lowest since Jan. 10 at $5,615 a tonne. Copper was set for a
PYONGYANG, April 13 Foreign journalists visiting North Korea gathered in Pyongyang for "a big and important event" on Thursday with tensions high over the possibility of a new weapons test by the isolated state and as a U.S. carrier group sails towards the Korean peninsula.