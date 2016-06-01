CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA calls for sharp reduction in salt added to foods

(Corrects first paragraph to say the FDA has recommended that Americans reduce sodium consumption, not the amount of salt added to foods, by about a third. This error appeared in a previous version of the story.)

June 1 U.S. health officials recommended cutting the amount of salt added to foods to help Americans reduce their sodium consumption by about a third, according to proposed guidelines that are likely to have a wide-ranging impact on the processed food industry in the United States.

Increased sodium intake is linked to high blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease and stroke - two major causes of death in the United States.

The average sodium intake in the United States is about 3,400 mg per day. The guidelines set targets for the food industry to help reduce sodium intake to 2,300 mg per day, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/282RWBD)

The health agency said the voluntary guidelines would apply to major food manufacturers and restaurants.

About half of every food dollar goes to food consumed outside the home, according to the USDA's Economic Research Service.

Many U.S. food companies, including Campbell Soup Co , General Mills Inc and Kraft Heinz Co, have already cut salt levels to some extent in anticipation of the guidelines, which have been in the works since 2011.

The FDA said it encouraged feedback over a stipulated comment period that ranges from 90 days to 150 days.

