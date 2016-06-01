UPDATE 4-U.S. unveils guidelines to reduce salt in restaurant, packaged food

(Updates with comment from CDC director, trade groups)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 1 From pizzas and soups to deli
meats, dips and hamburgers, Americans' diets are often packed
with salt. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration moved
to cut average salt consumption by a third in an effort to
reduce heart attacks and strokes.
The agency issued draft guidelines for major food
manufacturers and big chain restaurants designed to reduce salt
in hundreds of products, with separate sodium reduction targets
set for two and 10 years.
More than 70 percent of the salt in the average diet comes
in the form of processed and prepared food. The FDA's goal is to
lower sodium in those foods and give consumers the choice to add
salt later if they want to. Excess sodium raises blood pressure
and is a leading risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
The goal is to cut average adult salt consumption from 3,400
milligrams a day to 2,300. The average American consumes almost
50 percent more sodium than recommended by most experts, the FDA
said.
Many U.S. food companies, including Campbell Soup Co
, General Mills Inc and Kraft Heinz Co,
have already cut salt levels to some extent in anticipation of
the guidelines, which have been in the works since 2011.
The FDA said it looks forward to a robust discussion with
the public and industry before finalizing the guidance. Susan
Mayne, director of the FDA's food safety and nutrition division,
said the discussion is needed "to make sure we have the right
targets." She declined to predict when the guidance would be
finalized.
The food industry is likely to challenge the FDA's targets.
"Like others inside and outside of government, we believe
additional work is needed to determine the acceptable range of
sodium intake for optimal health," Leon Bruner, chief science
officer at the Grocery Manufacturers Association, the industry's
biggest lobbying organization, said in a statement.
"This evaluation should include research that indicates
health risks for people who consume too much sodium as well as
health risks from consuming too little sodium," Bruner added.
The agency has divided the affected food into 150
categories. Each will have different sodium targets, and some
products will have more room for reductions than others. The
agency singled out salad dressing as an example, saying the
amount of sodium ranges from 150 mg per hundred grams to more
than 2,000. Wheat bread ranges from 220 mg to 671 mg, it said.
'SUBSTANTIAL BENEFITS'
The FDA's proposal received support from Dr. Tom Frieden,
director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Scientifically rigorous studies consistently find that
lowering sodium reduces both blood pressure and cardiovascular
disease," he said on a conference call with reporters. "No other
intervention would have as large a benefit for so many people.
Even modest reductions in sodium will have substantial
benefits."
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledged on the same call
that some researchers have challenged the notion that lowering
sodium is good for cardiovascular health and that there may be
legitimate discussions about the benefit of lowering sodium to
very low levels.
Still, the preponderance of evidence shows a direct,
dose-related benefit to reducing sodium levels, he and other FDA
officials said.
The guidelines were issued less than two weeks after the FDA
said it planned a major overhaul of the way packaged foods are
labeled to reflect the amount of added sugar and specific
serving sizes.
The proposed salt guidelines are in theory voluntary. In
practice FDA guidance tends to dictate practice. The approach is
consistent with that taken by more than three dozen countries
that are also working to reduce sodium consumption, Frieden
said.
In the United Kingdom, he added, sodium consumption
decreased by 15 percent between 2003 and 2011 and was associated
with a substantial decline in heart disease and stroke.
The FDA's recommendations are principally aimed at products
marketed on a national scale and national chain restaurants.
The National Restaurant Association said it is offering more
menu choices but that "as restaurants continue to develop
lower-sodium items, these efforts are challenged by consumer
preference, limited technology, and acceptable lower-sodium
options that take into account taste, quality and safety."
It said it is reviewing the draft to assess its next steps.
About half the money spent by Americans on food goes toward
food eaten outside the home, according to government figures.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Will Dunham and Frances Kerry)