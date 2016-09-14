Spectrum bladder cancer drug not effective - U.S. FDA panel

| Sept 14
Sept 14 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc's
experimental bladder cancer treatment apaziquone is not
effective in delaying the time to recurrence of the disease, an
advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Wednesday.
Spectrum's shares fell 6.2 percent to $5.15.
The committee, which convened to advise the FDA on whether
to approve the drug, voted unanimously that the treatment has no
more effect on the disease than a placebo over a two-year
period.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
committees but typically does so. The agency is scheduled to
make its decision by Dec. 11.
Apaziquone is inserted directly into the bladder following
surgery to remove tumors. In 2012, two late-stage clinical
trials failed to meet their main goal.
The company subsequently initiated a new late-stage trial
which it said incorporated input from the FDA and included
pooled data from its two previous trials. The pooled data, as
opposed to data from individual trials, showed a reduction in
disease recurrence over two years.
The new trial protocol called for patients to be given
either one instillation of the drug, or two, or a placebo. In
the previous late-stage trials all patients received just one
installation or a placebo.
Apaziquone is activated by enzymes that are over-expressed
in bladder cancer cells.
Most bladder cancers are treated with surgery, either alone
or with other treatments. Surgery can often remove early stage
bladder tumors, but new tumors frequently form in other parts of
the bladder. Some 80 percent of patients experience a recurrence
within 5 years, many within two years.
Removing the entire bladder avoids this but the procedure
can have a significant impact on a patient's quality of life
since new methods are needed to remove urine from the body. This
typically requires reconstructive surgery to create a new
receptacle, inside or outside the body, that the patient has to
drain.
