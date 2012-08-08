US FDA narrows use of Stryker Wingspan brain stent

WASHINGTON Aug 8 U.S. health regulators said on Wednesday they would limit the use of Stryker Corp's artery-opening stent for the brain to a narrower group of patients, based on new data and safety information.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's announcement about the stent, called the Wingspan system, comes after most outside advisers to the agency in March recommended the stent should not be used in the majority of patients.