US FDA to decide next step for Stryker brain stent

* Stent meant to unblock arteries in brain
* NIH-funded study showed it did more harm than drugs
* Watchdog group calls for withdrawal
* FDA advisers to discuss stent on Friday
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 21 U.S. regulators on
Wednesday questioned whether they should ask Stryker Corp
to conduct further trials of a stent used to unblock
arteries in the brain, after a government-funded study showed
the device did more harm than good.
The stent, called the Wingspan system, has been on the
market since 2005 and is used to open blocked arteries in the
brain when clot-dissolving drugs do not work. It is supposed to
improve blood flow and prevent people who have already had a
stroke from having another one.
But a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine
in September and funded by the National Institutes of Health
(NIH) showed the stent may actually do more harm than treating
the problems with drugs and lifestyle changes.
Public Citizen, a watchdog group, in December asked the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration to withdraw the stent from the
market.
A panel of outside advisers to the FDA will meet on Friday
to discuss whether Stryker should perform more studies on the
stent, or whether there is enough evidence to support its
benefit.
The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into
account the advisers' recommendation.
Blocked brain arteries caused by the build-up of fatty
deposits called plaque account for more than 50,000 of the
795,000 strokes occurring in the United States each year.
Stroke is the fourth-leading cause of death and a leading
cause of disability in the United States.
The self-expanding Wingspan device is the only system
currently approved by the FDA for certain high-risk stroke
patients.
In documents posted online on Wednesday before the panel
meeting, FDA reviewers said the NIH-funded study was the first
randomized trial that compared the Wingspan stent with a
control, and showed in most cases the stent was worse.
Researchers studied 451 patients in 50 U.S. medical centers
who had recently had a stroke or stroke-like symptoms caused by
narrowing of a major brain artery. Stroke patients who were
treated with drugs and the brain stent had more than twice the
rate of strokes and death in the month after surgery compared
with those treated with drugs alone.
However, FDA staff said the NIH-funded study looked at a
broader population than the stent's original target market. When
the FDA analyzed a narrower population, there was no difference
between the stent and anti-clotting drugs.
The FDA originally approved the Wingspan stent under a
Humanitarian Device Exemption (HDE), meaning the agency allows a
medical device to be sold without requiring stringent evidence
of effectiveness. To qualify, the device must address a rare
disease or condition, and show "probable" benefit.
The trial supporting approval of Wingspan enrolled 45
patients who had a stroke caused by a blocked blood vessel in
the brain and whose medical treatment failed to prevent another
stroke.
Stryker Corp bought Wingspan as part of its acquisition
of Boston Scientific Corp's neurovascular business in
2010.
Stryker shares were up 0.1 percent at $54.89 on Wednesday
afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.