UPDATE 1-FDA says panel to discuss "superbug" spread

March 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said an advisory panel will discuss the transmission of
"superbug" infections through certain procedures in U.S.
hospitals.
A second top Los Angeles hospital reported an outbreak of
drug-resistant "superbug" infections last week, and dozens more
potential exposures, from procedures performed with a
fiber-optic instrument called duodenoscope.
The gastroenterology and urology devices panel would meet on
May 14-15, FDA said on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1D9SY1q)
A top FDA official said earlier this month that
manufacturers' tests of procedures to clean medical scopes
linked with "superbug" outbreaks contained flaws that render
their cleaning instructions unreliable.
Duodenoscopes have been associated with episodic infections
for more than a decade. But an increasing number of germs have
developed a resistance to antibiotics, making them potentially
more dangerous and difficult to treat.
The regulator issued an updated safety alert for
duodenoscopes last week, urging medical providers to inform
patients of the risks associated with the use of such
instruments.
Olympus Corp, Fujifilm Holdings Corp and
Pentax Medical are among makers of the devices.
