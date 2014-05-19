FDA approves Ajinomoto's no-calorie sweetener

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sluggish after weak US GDP, dollar dips
* Euro near 5-1/2-mth high after upbeat European inflation data
May 19 U.S. regulators have approved a new non-caloric sweetener from Japan's Ajinomoto Co that can be used as a substitute for sugar or high fructose corn syrup in foods and beverages.
Called advantame, the white powder is made from aspartame and vanillan and is approved as a general-purpose sweetener and flavor enhancer in food, except meat and poultry, the Food and Drug Administration said.
FDA said the product can be used as a tabletop sweetener or in baked goods, non-alcoholic beverages, frozen desserts, jams and jellies, chewing gum and other foods.
Advantame is the sixth so-called high-intensity sweetener FDA has approved for sale in the United States. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
May 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an acquisition offer for Tribune Media Co, according to a source familiar with the matter.