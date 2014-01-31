版本:
2014年 2月 1日 星期六 06:27 BJT

U.S. FDA investigates heart attack, stroke risk from testosterone

Jan 31 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it is investigating the risk of stroke, heart attack and death in men taking FDA-approved testosterone products.

The move is based on the recent publication of two separate studies that suggested an increased risk of heart attacks in men taking testosterone, a hormone essential to male growth.

The agency said it has not concluded that testosterone increases the risk of cardiac events, but said it is issuing an alert "while we continue to evaluate the information from these studies and other available data."
