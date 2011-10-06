US FDA to study effect of tobacco rules on smokers

* Research firm to follow 40,000 smokers aged 12 and older
* Cigarette makers argue FDA tobacco rules lack evidence
WASHINGTON Oct 6 U.S. health regulators said
on Thursday they will follow the behavior and health of 40,000
smokers aged 12 and older to study the effects of new tobacco
regulations.
The joint effort by the Food and Drug Administration and
the National Institutes of Health is the first such study since
Congress asked the FDA to regulate tobacco products in 2009.
The FDA said the results will help it better tailor
regulations to inform people about the risks of tobacco
products.
Rockville, Maryland-based research firm Westat will examine
what makes people more likely to smoke or stop smoking, and
what effect regulation has had on how people view tobacco and
its risks.
"The results will strengthen FDA's ability to fulfill our
mission to make tobacco-related death and disease part of
America's past," FDA Commissioner Margaret Hamburg said in a
statement.
The FDA was tasked with overseeing the advertisements and
product designs of the tobacco industry, including marketing to
children.
But its new rules have faced lawsuits from some tobacco
manufacturers, who argue the government has overstepped its
authority.
Last month, lawyers from companies including Reynolds
American Inc (RAI.N) and Lorillard Inc LO.N said the FDA had
little evidence to prove product labels with pictures of
rotting teeth and diseased lungs actually keep consumers from
smoking or help them better understand its risks.
The FDA said almost 70 million Americans aged 12 and older
used tobacco products in 2010, and cigarette smoking results in
443,000 deaths in the United States each year.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, there has been little change in the number of
Americans who smoke cigarettes since 2004.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by Tim Dobbyn)