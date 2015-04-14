Tobacco companies sue U.S. FDA over label approvals

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
NEW YORK, April 14 A group of tobacco companies sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday over recent guidance that they say violates their free-speech rights by mandating pre-approval of labeling changes.
Plaintiffs including R.J. Reynolds Co, Lorillard Tobacco Co and Altria Group Inc's Philip Morris USA Inc filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in an attempt to block the guidelines, which were issued in March. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Lisa Von Ahn)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase