16 小时前
U.S. FDA aims to cut nicotine in cigarettes; ease e-cigarette rules
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月28日 / 下午2点44分 / 16 小时前

U.S. FDA aims to cut nicotine in cigarettes; ease e-cigarette rules

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration aims to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes while exploring measures to shift smokers towards e-cigarettes in a major new regulatory program announced by FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Friday that sent combustible cigarette company stocks plunging.

The FDA said it would extend the timeline for newly regulated products, including e-cigarettes, to submit applications for approval and allow existing products that were on the market as of Aug. 8, 2016 to remain on the market, a boon for e-cigarette manufacturers. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

