FDA asks for wider warning on testosterone products

June 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said all testosterone products on the market should include in
their labels a general warning about the risk of blood clots in
veins.
The regulator cited post-market reports of such clots for
the warning.
The FDA said that while testosterone products already carry
a warning about the risk of clots related to a condition that
sometimes occurs with testosterone treatment, the latest reports
of clots were unrelated to that condition, called polycythemia.
(1.usa.gov/1laK0ai)
Polycythemia refers to an abnormal increase in the number of
red blood cells that sometimes occurs with testosterone
treatment.
Testosterone products are also at the center of an FDA
investigation, which is looking at the risk of stroke, heart
attack and death in men taking these drugs.
The FDA said the new warning was not related to the ongoing
investigation.
Testosterone treatments are approved for use by men who lack
or have low testosterone in conjunction with an associated
medical condition, such as a genetic failure of the testicles to
produce testosterone. Symptoms can include loss of libido,
depression, decreased muscle mass and fatigue.
Products on the market or about to be launched include
AbbVie Inc's AndroGel, Endo International Plc's
Aveed and Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corp's
Natesto.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)