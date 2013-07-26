版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 26日 星期五 21:35 BJT

FDA limits use of J&J's Nizoral antifungal drug on safety concerns

July 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it would limit the use of Johnson & Johnson's antifungal medicine, Nizoral tablets, warning that it may cause severe liver injuries and adrenal gland problems, and lead to harmful drug interactions.

The agency said it approved changes to the drug's label to address the new safety issues. As a result, Nizoral oral tablets should not be the initial treatment for any fungal infection.[]

Topical formulations of Nizoral, including creams, shampoos, foams and gels, have not been associated with liver damage, adrenal problems or interactions with other drugs.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐