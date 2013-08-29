US FDA probes brain infection in patient on Novartis's MS drug

Aug 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it was investigating a case of a rare and serious brain
infection that developed in a patient in Europe, who was being
treated with Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug,
Gilenya.
The FDA said this was the first instance of the infection,
called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML), being
reported in a Gilenya patient, who had not previously received
Biogen Idec's Tysabri. ()
Tysabri is another multiple sclerosis (MS) drug associated
with a high risk of PML. Demand for the drug has slowed due to
concerns over the potentially fatal infection.
Novartis considered the infection unlikely to be
attributable to Gilenya and had informed the FDA of the
infection in July, the company said in an email to Reuters.
Novartis said the infection was unlikely to be related to
Gilenya given the patient's relatively short 7-month exposure to
the drug, atypical MRI lesions present before being treated with
the drug and repeated exposure to corticosteoroids.
"With over 71,000 patients having been treated with Gilenya,
there has been no previous case of PML attributable to Gilenya,"
Novartis said.
Gilenya was approved in the United States in September 2010
and is used to treat relapsing forms of MS, a nervous system
disease that affects the brain and spinal cord.
The drug is one of Novartis's most promising new treatments
and its sales rose about 65 percent to $468 million in the
latest quarter.
Biogen's Tysabri was approved by the FDA in 2004, but was
withdrawn from the market briefly due to concerns over PML.
However, due to its high efficacy, it was relaunched in 2006
with stricter safety warnings. The drug's sales fell 2 percent
to $387 million in the latest quarter.
PML is caused by the JC virus, which is generally harmless.
But the virus can lead to an increased chance of developing PML
in people with weakened immune systems, such as those using
immune system-suppressing drugs such as Tysabri.
The U.S. FDA said patients should not stop taking Gilenya
without first discussing with their health care professionals.