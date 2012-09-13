UPDATE 1-FDA warns of burns from muscle and joint pain busters

Sept 13 Over-the-counter muscle and joint pain
relievers may cause chemical burns in rare cases, U.S. health
regulators warned on Thursday.
Products that contain menthol, methyl salicylate, or
capsaicin - including major brands such as Johnson & Johnson's
Bengay, Sanofi's Icy Hot, Capzasin and
Flexall, and Rohto Pharmaceutical Co's Mentholatum -
were found to cause first- to third-degree burns.
"These products should not cause pain or skin damage.
However, there have been rare cases of serious burns following
their use," the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a
statement, adding that some burns had led to hospitalization.
Second- and third-degree burns occurred with the use of
products that had menthol as the single active ingredient.
Products containing both menthol and methyl salicylate, in
concentrations greater than 3 percent menthol and 10 percent
methyl salicylate, also caused severe burns, the agency added.
Over the years, the FDA identified 43 cases of burns related
to these products. However, current FDA guidelines do not
require these muscle and joint pain products to carry a warning
on their label about the burns.