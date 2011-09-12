CORRECTED-US FDA panel gives nod to Bayer/J&J anti-clot drug

(Corrects 10th paragraph to show Coukell is consumer
By Anna Yukhananov
COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept 8 A new stroke
preventer from Bayer (BAYGn.DE) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
moved one step closer to U.S. approval, but questions remained
about restrictions on labeling and the need for more studies.
A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel voted 9-2 on
Thursday to recommend approval of the once-a-day anti-clotting
pill, called Xarelto.
Xarelto is one of several promising entrants angling to
replace warfarin for people with dangerously irregular heart
rhythms, called atrial fibrillation (AF).
Warfarin is a problematic decades-old clot preventer
originally developed as rat poison.
"I've seen the problems many patients face with warfarin,"
said Dr. Philip Sager, a panel member and executive committee
member of the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium in San
Francisco. "I think there's a tremendous unmet medical need for
new therapies."
Analysts estimate the stroke-fighting market could top $10
billion annually. Xarelto may lose out on market share if the
FDA asks the company to conduct further trials, delaying
approval, analysts said.
AF patients' irregular heartbeats can cause blood to pool,
increasing their risk of blood clots and strokes. But many are
unwilling to take warfarin, which requires regular blood tests,
or are unable to tolerate it.
Panelists were divided on whether Xarelto, with the
clinical name rivaroxaban, was as effective as warfarin.
In clinical trials that compared Xarelto to warfarin,
panelists and the FDA said the older drug was not always given
in the proper dosing, making it more difficult to determine if
Xarelto was just as good.
"I've heard nothing that convinces me that rivaroxaban
should be first-line treatment for many patients," said Allan
Coukell, the consumer representative on the panel and director
for medical safety at Pew Health Group, adding that Xarelto's
label should reflect that.
Earlier this week, FDA reviewers said for conditions such
as stroke, which can cause irreversible harm, new drugs must be
shown to be at least as effective as older treatments, and
called for the agency to delay Xarelto's approval.
In Thursday's meeting, panel members also focused on risks
for patients when they come off the drug. Patients who stopped
taking Xarelto and resumed warfarin at the end of the main
clinical trial had a higher risk of stroke, a so-called
"rebound" effect.
"Additional data probably should be obtained regarding how
to transition (off of Xarelto) prior to approval," said Dr.
Michael Lincoff, chair of the panel and professor of medicine
at the Cleveland Clinic.
DELAY IN APPROVAL?
The FDA is set to make the final decision on Xarelto by
Nov. 4, Johnson & Johnson said.
"Given the relatively risk-adverse nature of the FDA, even
with this panel's recommendation of Xarelto, the agency may
want a number of additional studies" before granting approval,
said Morningstar analyst Damien Conover.
"So there could be a one-to-two-year delay," he predicted,
saying that would greatly hurt the drug's ultimate sales
potential.
He said the FDA might be willing to take its time because
another effective blood clot preventer, Boehringer Ingelheim's
Pradaxa, was approved last year and is already available as an
alternative to warfarin.
Conover said he had expected Xarelto to eventually capture
15 percent of the stroke-prevention market among AF patients,
but he now expects its market share to be below 10 percent.
Dr Peter Dibattiste, global head of J&J's cardiovascular
and metabolic division, said the company will discuss with the
FDA the need for additional studies. A study looking at how
long Xarelto lasted in patients could be relatively quick,
"probably months," he told reporters.
A delay for Xarelto could give the edge to a rival
treatment called Eliquis being developed by Bristol-Myers
Squibb (BMY.N) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N). If Eliquis is approved,
Morningstar's Conover predicted, it could have four times the
sales of Xarelto.
Eliquis, also called apixaban, showed superiority over
warfarin in effectiveness, safety and saving lives in a
clinical trial presented last month at a scientific meeting in
Paris, affirming its place as the potential leader of the pack.
Xarelto is approved in the United States and Europe for
anti-clotting in patients after knee and hip surgery, a much
smaller market than stroke prevention for AF patients.
Earlier this week, analysts from Sanford Bernstein forecast
Xarelto sales of $948 million for J&J in 2015, and 800 million
euros ($1.1 billion) for Bayer, which has much greater sales
outside the United States.
Bayer said it sees peak sales of Xarelto at more than 2
billion euro ($2.8 billion), "irrespective of the decision by
the FDA in early November," according to a statement.
Bayer, which co-developed the drug with J&J, sold exclusive
U.S. marketing rights for Xarelto to J&J in 2005. As part of
that agreement Bayer stands to receive royalty payments of up
to 30 percent on U.S. sales.
Bayer said it expects approval of Xarelto in Europe in the
third or fourth quarter of this year.
