UPDATE 3-U.S. FDA says Zithromax can cause fatal irregular heart rhythm

* Drug often used to treat bronchitis, acute sinus
infections
* Drug can alter electrical activity of the heart -FDA
* Other drugs in same class may have same issues
* Pfizer shares down 0.8 pct
March 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned on Tuesday that the popular antibiotic azithromycin, sold
as Zithromax, can cause a potentially fatal irregular heart
rhythm in some patients.
The agency said the move follows its review of a study by
medical researchers as well as a company study assessing the
drug's potential for causing abnormal changes in the electrical
activity of the heart.
Last May, a study in the New England Journal of Medicine
compared the risk of cardiovascular death in patients who took
Zithromax with those who took several other antibiotics,
including amoxicillin. It found that patients who took
Zithromax, made by Pfizer Inc, had higher rates of fatal
heart rhythms.
Generic versions of Zithromax are also available.
In its warning, the FDA said the drug can alter the
electrical activity of the heart, which may lead to a
potentially fatal heart rhythm known as prolonged QT interval,
in which the timing of the heart's contractions becomes
irregular.
The FDA said doctors should use caution when giving the
antibiotic to patients known to have this condition or who have
certain risk factors. The at-risk group includes people with low
levels of potassium or magnesium, a slower-than-normal heart
rate, or people who take certain drugs used to treat abnormal
heart rhythms, or arrhythmias. The drug could also cause
problems in people with torsades de pointes - a specific, rare
heart rhythm abnormality.
The FDA noted that other drugs in the same class as
azithromycin known as macrolides also have the potential for
causing QT prolongation, as do non-macrolide antibiotics, such
as fluoroquinolones, and doctors need to consider all of these
risks when choosing an antibiotic.
The FDA said it has updated the drug's labels with
information about the risk of QT interval prolongation and
torsades de pointes.
Pfizer stressed in an emailed statement that most patients
will not be affected by this label change, and that other
antibiotics in the same class have similar risks.
"Patients who are currently prescribed Zithromax should talk
to their doctors or healthcare providers if they have questions
regarding their treatment," the company said.
Zithromax, or Zmax, is a popular choice because patients can
take fewer doses over a shorter period than many other
antibiotics. U.S. sales of the drug in 2011 exceeded $450
million, according to IMS Health.
"Zithromax has had a well-established benefit risk profile
for more than 20 years and continues to be an effective
treatment option for patients all over the globe suffering from
many types of bacterial infections," Pfizer said in the
statement.
Shares of Pfizer were down nearly 1 percent at $27.07 in
late trading on the New York Stock Exchange.