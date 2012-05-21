FDIC sues big banks over mortgage debt losses

* FDIC sues as receiver for two failed Illinois banks
* BofA, Citigroup, others sued
* Banks said to mislead about residential mortgage debt
* FDIC seeks $92 million
By Jonathan Stempel
May 21 The U.S. government has filed three
lawsuits against a group of large banks over losses on soured
mortgage debt purchased by two small Illinois banks that failed
in 2009.
Acting as receiver for Citizens National Bank and Strategic
Capital Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp sued a number
of banks including Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc
, Deutsche Bank AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Seeking a combined $92 million, the lawsuits accuse the
banks of misrepresenting the risks of residential mortgages they
packaged into securities, causing losses for investors once the
poor quality and defective underwriting became evident.
The lawsuits were filed on Friday by the law firm Grais &
Ellsworth, which has filed many such lawsuits for other clients
over residential mortgage securities.
Two FDIC lawsuits were filed in Manhattan federal court and
seek a combined $77 million, while a third filed in Los Angeles
federal court seeks $15 million.
Bank of America and Citigroup are the only banks named as
defendants in all three cases. Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan are
defendants in two cases, and Ally Financial Inc, Credit Suisse
Group AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, UBS AG in one.
Bank of America spokesman Bill Halldin, Citigroup spokesman
Scott Helfman and Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro
declined to comment. Spokespeople for JPMorgan did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
David Grais, a lawyer representing the FDIC, declined to
comment, as did FDIC spokesman David Barr.
The FDIC has since the 2008 financial crisis filed dozens of
lawsuits over failed banks, and has targeted at least 549
officers and directors of 63 different institutions in so-called
professional liability lawsuits.
In December, former Washington Mutual Inc Chief Executive
Kerry Killinger and two colleagues agreed to a $64 million
settlement to resolve an FDIC lawsuit over their role in the
biggest failure of a U.S. bank or thrift.
Citizens National was based in Macomb, Illinois, and
Strategic Capital in Champaign, Illinois. They had roughly $1
billion of combined assets when they were closed on May 22,
2009.
The cases are FDIC v. Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I
LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 12-04000; FDIC v. JPMorgan Securities LLC in the same court,
No. 12-04001; and FDIC v. Countrywide Financial Corp et al, U.S.
District Court, Central District of California, No. 12-04354.