Regulators close four more U.S. banks

Oct 21 Regulators closed four banks in the
United States on Friday, including one in Colorado with over $1
billion in assets, bringing the total number of closures this
year to 84.
The largest of the failed banks, the Community Banks of
Colorado, had $1.38 billion in assets and $1.33 billion in
total deposits as of June 30, the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp said. It is the largest bank to fail since August 19,
2011.
Bank Midwest, NA, Kansas City, Mo., agreed to assume all
the deposits of Greenwood-based Community Banks of Colorado and
to purchase essentially all of he assets. Its 40 branches will
reopen on Saturday as branches of Bank Midwest.
The Federal Reserve Board, which appointed the FDIC as the
receiver of the Colorado-based bank, said it had been
"critically undercapitalized" since July 29.
Among other banks to fail on Friday included two in Georgia
and one in Florida.
In Georgia, regulators closed Community Capital Bank in
Jonesboro and the Decatur First Bank in Decatur.
State Bank and Trust Co, Macon, Ga., has agreed to assume
the deposits and purchase essentially all of the assets of
Community Capital Bank, which as of June 30 had $181.2 million
in assets. State Bank and Trust Co is a subsidiary of State
Bank Financial Corp (STBZ.O).
Fidelity Bank, Atlanta, meanwhile, agreed to assume all of
the deposits and purchase essentially all of the assets of
Decatur First Bank. Decatur First Bank had about $191.5 million
in assets, and $179.2 million in deposits as of the end of the
end of June.
In Florida, regulators shut down the Old Harbor Bank in
Clearwater, and entered into an agreement with 1st United Bank
of Boca Raton to assume the bank's deposits and purchase almost
all of the assets. Old Bank Harbor had $215.9 million in assets
as of June 30 and $217.8 million in total deposits.
Friday's four bank failures cost the FDIC's insurance fund
an estimated $358.8 million. The Colorado bank's failure made
up the bulk of that cost with and estimated $224.9 million.
Most of the banks that have failed so far this year have
had less than $1 billion in assets, illustrating the problems
facing small banks.
FDIC officials, however, expect there to be fewer failures
this year than in 2010 when 157 banks were closed.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Dave Clarke; editing by Carol
Bishopric)