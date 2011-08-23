FDIC has to face $10 bln WaMu-related lawsuit

* Judge denies FDIC motion to dismiss
* Case stems from WaMu mortgage bonds and bank's failure
* Investors have lost billions on WaMu mortgage bonds
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug 23 A federal judge ruled
that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has to face a $10
billion lawsuit tied to the failure of Washington Mutual Bank.
The judge refused the FDIC's request to dismiss the lawsuit
brought by Deutsche Bank National Trust Co over bad mortgages
that were securitized by Washington Mutual.
Washington Mutual, or WaMu, was seized by the Office of
Thrift Supervision in September 2008 in the biggest bank
failure in U.S. history.
The FDIC was appointed receiver and immediately sold the
bank to JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) for $1.9 billion.
The Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit filed its lawsuit in 2009
arguing that loans that were pooled into mortgage bonds did not
meet the underwriting standards that had been promised by WaMu,
causing investors to lose billions of dollars.
A Senate committee report this year said WaMu's mortgage
securitization was "polluting the financial system" with bad
home loans and partly to blame for the 2008 financial crisis.
The FDIC argued it should be dismissed from the lawsuit and
Deutsche Bank should bring its claims against JPMorgan, which
assumed WaMu's liabilities as well as assets.
JPMorgan has denied it assumed any WaMu liabilities.
Judge Rosemary Collyer of the U.S. District Court denied
the government agency's request last week. She said it would be
"improvident and premature" to dismiss the FDIC from the
lawsuit after refusing a similar request by JPMorgan.
A spokesman for the FDIC did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The case is Deutsche Bank National Trust Co v Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp et al; U.S. District Court for the
District of Columbia, No. 09-1656.
(Reporting by Tom Hals, editing by Matthew Lewis)