UPDATE 1-Obama nominates JP Morgan executive to FDIC board

By Sarah N. Lynch and Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON Feb 3 President Barack Obama
announced on Friday the nomination of JP Morgan Chase and Co
executive Jeremiah Norton to fill an open spot on the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp's board of directors.
Norton currently works as an executive director for JP
Morgan Securities LLC, where he advises institutions on mergers
and acquisitions. He previously served as a Deputy Assistant
Secretary for Financial Institutions Policy at the U.S. Treasury
Department from 2007 to 2009.
He also once worked for Republican Congressman Edward Royce,
where he advised him on banking and insurance issues.
With this announcement, Obama has nominated a full
five-member board for the FDIC.
The full Senate has yet to vote on the nominees, however,
because of a political impasse over the newly created Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau. Richard Cordray, the director of
the CFPB, was installed as a recess appointment by Obama last
month after Republicans blocked a vote on his confirmation.
In addition to being the head of the CFPB, Cordray is also
serving on the FDIC board.
President Obama has also nominated Martin Gruenberg to serve
as the chairman of the FDIC and Thomas Hoenig as vice chairman.
Gruenberg is currently serving as acting chairman while awaiting
confirmation.
Thomas Curry, who was nominated as the U.S. Comptroller of
the Currency, is also currently serving on the FDIC board.
The heads of both the OCC and the CFPB each get an automatic
spot on the FDIC board.
According to a congressional aide, Norton's nomination was
suggested to Obama by the Senate Republican leadership.
The fate of all of Obama's nominees is currently up in the
air, however, due to the controversy surrounding Cordray's
recess appointment.