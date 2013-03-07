版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 8日

BRIEF-U.S. chains' February same-store sales up 3.9 percent, including Gap, excluding drugstores-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

CHICAGO, March 7 * U.S. chains' February same-store sales up 3.9 percent, including Gap,

excluding drugstores-Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S February same-store sales estimate was up 3.3

percent, excluding drugstores
