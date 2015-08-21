Allianz's El-Erian says September rate hike 'a really tough policy call'

BRIEF-ALARMFORCE INDUSTRIES SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE
* SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Aug 21 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates in September against a backdrop of slowing global economic growth.
"It's a really tough policy call," El-Erian said in an interview. "Not only do domestic indicators conflict with external ones, but the Fed itself has only a partial handle on the economy - and inevitably so. This is a time of significant policy uncertainty, particularly given that what's on the table is a policy regime change - namely the first interest rate hike in over nine years."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* SETS DIVIDEND OF C$0.045 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SMITHFIELD FOODS ANNOUNCES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 7.750% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2017
LIMA, Jan 20 A consortium controlled by Brazilian builder Odebrecht S.A. will miss a financing deadline on Monday for a natural gas pipeline project in Peru and awaits government notification that it will lose the $5 billion contract, the company said on Friday.