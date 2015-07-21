UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed tells major Chinese bank to do more to fight money laundering

(Adds detail from source about correspondent banking business)
By Douwe Miedema and Brett Wolf
WASHINGTON/ST. LOUIS, July 21 The Federal
Reserve told China Construction Bank Corp to do more
to fight money laundering on Tuesday, in the first ever
enforcement action by the U.S. central bank against one of
China's four largest state-owned banks.
Within 60 days, the bank should submit plans for compliance
and customer due diligence programs to help curb money
laundering and suspicious transactions, the Fed said.
Mildred Harper, chief compliance officer for CCB's New York
branch, confirmed the enforcement action.
It is the first time the Fed has taken an enforcement action
against CCB, according to a Fed database, which showed no
similar actions for any of the three other large Chinese banks:
Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China and Agricultural Bank of China.
The Fed did not impose a fine or other immediate sanctions
on the bank, and did not detail what specific problems CCB was
facing.
But a source familiar with the matter said that the Fed
action was driven by issues in the correspondent banking
business, in which banks transact in dollars on behalf of
foreign banks that have no presence in the United States.
There have been problems with how CCB monitored
transactions, said the source, who asked not to be named because
details of the investigation have not been made public.
The issue of banks failing to properly vet foreign
correspondents is a major issue for regulators. Some banks are
acting as a gateway to the U.S. financial system without doing
enough to keep bad actors out, regulators say.
Some high-profile banks have been hit with huge fines in
recent years for failing to adhere to U.S. guidelines and a
range of compliance issues.
In July, 2014, BNP Paribas pleaded guilty to two
criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve
accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against countries such as
Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Late in 2012, HSBC Holdings Plc paid a $1.9 billion
fine to U.S. authorities, a record at the time, for allowing
itself to be used to launder drug money from Mexico's Sinaloa
cartel and Colombia's Norte del Valle cartel.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Brett Wolf; Editing by David
Gregorio and Tom Brown)