UPDATE 3-U.S. Fed raps China Construction Bank over money laundering

WASHINGTON, July 21 The Federal Reserve on
Tuesday told China Construction Bank Corp to ramp up
its anti-money laundering framework, the first enforcement
action by the U.S. central bank against one of China's four
largest state-owned banks.
Within 60 days, the bank should submit plans for compliance
programs for anti-money laundering controls, customer due
diligence programs, and methods for spotting suspicious
transactions, the Fed said.
Mildred Harper, chief compliance officer for CCB's New York
branch, confirmed the enforcement action.
It is the first time the Fed has taken an enforcement action
against CCB, according to the Fed's website, where a database
showed no similar enforcement actions for any of the three other
large Chinese banks: Bank of China, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of
China.
The Fed did not impose a fine or other sanctions on the
bank, and did not identify what problems CCB was facing.
A tough U.S. policy has found high-profile violators among
banks failing to enforce compliance in recent years.
China's corruption watchdog said on Wednesday that
inspection teams had recently started audits of four branches of
CCB, although it did not mention the enforcement action or money
laundering.
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a
statement on its website the audits would cover "leaders' abuse
of power for personal enrichment, abuse of power for own
interests, corruption and other violations of discipline".
In July, 2014, BNP Paribas pleaded guilty to two
criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve
accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against countries such as
Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Late in 2012, HSBC Holdings Plc paid a $1.9 billion
fine to U.S. authorities, a record at the time, for allowing
itself to be used to launder drug money from Mexico's Sinaloa
cartel and Colombia's Norte del Valle cartel.
