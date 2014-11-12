U.S. Federal Reserve investigating bank conduct in forex markets

WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
investigation possible improper conduct in foreign exchange
markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on
Wednesday.
The Fed is working closely with authorities in the United
States, including the Justice Department, and overseas on the
investigation, it said in a statement.
The announcement was made as global regulators fined five
major banks, including UBS, HSBC and
Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders
from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market.
