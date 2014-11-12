版本:
U.S. Federal Reserve investigating bank conduct in forex markets

WASHINGTON Nov 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve is investigation possible improper conduct in foreign exchange markets by large banking institutions, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Fed is working closely with authorities in the United States, including the Justice Department, and overseas on the investigation, it said in a statement.

The announcement was made as global regulators fined five major banks, including UBS, HSBC and Citigroup, $3.4 billion for failing to stop their traders from trying to manipulate the foreign exchange market. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)
