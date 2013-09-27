UPDATE 1-Fed can have some flexibility with inflation goal: Evans

* Inflation overshoot possible
* Inflation OK below 3 pct
* Forward guidance helped growth
OSLO, Sept 27 The U.S Federal Reserve can be
flexible with its inflation objective and there is a risk it
would overshoot its goal, but this is not an issue as long as
price growth remains below three percent, a top Fed official
said on Friday.
Charles Evans, President of the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank, said the Fed should have symmetry around its 2 percent
inflation objective, which should be seen as a target not a
ceiling.
The Fed's current monetary policy "admits the possibility of
overshooting our inflation objectives," Evans told a conference
at the Norwegian central bank in Oslo. "That's not a goal but it
could a feature, in order to have accommodate conditions that
support maximum employment, so that's really very helpful."
"We could even do this as long as inflation was below 3 pct
because I think symmetry around inflation target is incredibly
important," he added.
The Fed targets inflation to be no more than a half a
percentage point above its 2 percent long-term target.
Evans added that better than expected growth in U.S. gross
domestic product between 2009 and 2010 could be attributed to
"favourable forward guidance shocks".
While GDP growth from 2011 to 2013 fell short of forecasts
because of "massive headwinds," Evans said it would have done
even worse but for the Fed's promise to keep interest rates
close to zero for an extended period.
Evans also said that "degrading" monetary policy by using it
to fight financial instability would lead to inflation that is
below the Fed's 2 percent target and to more resource slack.