NY Fed-FX swaps with foreign cenbanks total $201 mln this week

NEW YORK Nov 25 The Federal Reserve provided $201 million in liquidity to foreign central banks in the latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on Friday.

The European Central Bank tapped the swap facility for $200 million. The term was for eight days with a rate of 0.91 percent.

The Bank of Japan also drew $1 million from the swap facility, with the same terms as that of the ECB.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

For the full Fed report, click here. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)