版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 04:10 BJT

NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB total $4.7 bln in latest week

NEW YORK Oct 18 The Federal Reserve provided $4.701 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the Fed's facility. It swapped $3.560 billion with a term of seven days at 0.65 percent and $1.141 billion for 84 days at 0.64 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the re-emergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐