NY Fed says FX swaps with ECB total $2.86 bln in latest week - RTRS

NEW YORK Oct 25 The Federal Reserve provided
$2.86 billion of liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the
New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank tapped the total amount in the week
ended October 24, at seven days and 0.66 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
