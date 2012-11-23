NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.306 bln in latest week

NEW YORK Nov 23 The Federal Reserve provided
$3.306 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the
latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the
New York Fed said on Thursday.
The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap
the Fed's facility, swapping the full amount.
The terms of the loan were eight days at 0.66 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.
