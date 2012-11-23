版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2012年 11月 24日 星期六 03:50 BJT

NYFED-Forex swaps with ECB totaled $3.306 bln in latest week

NEW YORK Nov 23 The Federal Reserve provided $3.306 billion of liquidity to the European Central Bank in the latest week via its swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap the Fed's facility, swapping the full amount.

The terms of the loan were eight days at 0.66 percent.

The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort to respond to the reemergence of strains in short-term funding markets in Europe.

The full Fed report can be found on:

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐