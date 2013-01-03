No swaps with foreign cen banks in latest week - NY Fed

NEW YORK Jan 3 The Federal Reserve provided
no liquidity to foreign central banks this week, the New York
Fed said on Thursday.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan.
The swap facilities respond to the re-emergence of strains
in short term funding markets in Europe. They are designed to
improve liquidity conditions in global money markets and to
minimize the risk that strains abroad could spread to U.S.
markets, by providing foreign central banks with the capacity to
deliver U.S. dollar funding to institutions in their
jurisdictions, according to the Fed.
The swap lines with the ECB, BOE, SNB and BOJ will provide
these central banks with the capacity to conduct tenders of U.S.
dollars in their local markets at fixed local rates for full
allotment.
The full Fed report can be found on: