FX swaps with foreign cenbanks totaled $7.107 bln this week-NY Fed

NEW YORK Dec 13 The Federal Reserve provided
$7.107 billion in liquidity to foreign central banks in the
latest week via its swap lines, New York Fed data showed on
Thursday.
The European Central Bank was the only central bank to tap
the swap lines. The ECB was provided $4.08 billion for a term of
seven days at a rate of 0.66 percent, while the remaining $3.027
billion in financing was for 84 days and a rate of 0.64 percent.
The Federal Reserve has established swap arrangements with
the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the European Central
Bank, the Swiss National Bank and the Bank of Japan in an effort
to respond to the emergence of strains in short-term funding
markets in Europe.