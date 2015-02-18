U.S. regulators give three non-banks more time for living wills

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation gave three non-bank firms more time to submit plans that lay out how they can be wound down through bankruptcy in a crisis, the regulators said on Wednesday.
General Electric Capital Corporation and insurers Prudential Financial and American International Group were given until Dec. 31 of 2015 to submit the so-called living wills, instead of July 1, the regulators said.
The extension was consistent with that provided to other firms in previous years, the regulators said.
The living wills are a crucial part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act to reform Wall Street aimed at avoiding another costly taxpayer bail-out of systemically important firms. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.