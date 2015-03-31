版本:
Wells Fargo gets U.S. approval to use internal models for capital

WASHINGTON, March 31 Wells Fargo won regulatory approval on Tuesday from federal banking regulators to use its own tailored risk models for determining its capital requirements.

The sign-off by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency comes about one year after the regulators gave similar approvals to other big banks. [ID: nL2N0LQ1M7] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
