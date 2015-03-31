Wells Fargo gets U.S. approval to use internal models for capital

UPDATE 1-Panasonic expects auto focus to boost annual profit by 21 pct
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 31 Wells Fargo won regulatory approval on Tuesday from federal banking regulators to use its own tailored risk models for determining its capital requirements.
The sign-off by the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency comes about one year after the regulators gave similar approvals to other big banks. [ID: nL2N0LQ1M7] (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Signs of profit from auto invest a boost to CEO Tsuga (Adds background)
LONDON, May 11 Italian banks shone in lacklustre European trading on Thursday after results led by Unicredit whose results indicated its turnaround was gathering pace.
LUSAKA, May 11 Zambia's president Edgar Lungu has called for an out of court settlement with First Quantum Minerals, which is being sued for $1.4 billion by a state-owned firm, the presidency said on Thursday.