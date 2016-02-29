版本:
2016年 2月 29日

Icahn offers to buy remaining stake in Federal-Mogul

Feb 29 Auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it received a proposal from billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises L.P. to buy shares of the company it does not already own.

Shareholders will receive $7 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 41 percent to the Federal-Mogul's Friday closing.

Icahn Enterprises owns about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

