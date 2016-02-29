Icahn offers to buy remaining stake in Federal-Mogul

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp said it received a proposal from billionaire Carl Icahn's Icahn Enterprises L.P. to buy shares of the company it does not already own.
Shareholders will receive $7 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 41 percent to the Federal-Mogul's Friday closing.
Icahn Enterprises owns about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.