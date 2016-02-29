UPDATE 1-Icahn offers to buy rest of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
Feb 29 Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment company offered to buy the 18 percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp that it does not already own for about $213 million.
Icahn Enterprises LP has been focusing on its auto business, its second largest by revenue, as a slump in crude prices slows growth in its energy business, which accounted for nearly half of its revenue in 2014.
The company said in December it would buy auto parts retailer Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for about $1 billion.
Icahn Enterprises, which owns about 82 percent of Federal-Mogul, said it would pay $7 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 41 percent to the stock's Friday closing.
The offer values the company at about $1.2 billion, based on the company's shares outstanding as on Sept. 30.
Federal-Mogul said its board would appoint a special committee to review the offer. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Savio D'Souza)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.