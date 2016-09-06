UPDATE 1-Icahn Enterprises to buy rest of Federal-Mogul for $9.25/share

(Adds details)
Sept 6 Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm,
Icahn Enterprises LP, said it would buy the remaining 18
percent of auto parts maker Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp
for $9.25 per share, at a time when a slide in crude prices
weighs on its energy business.
Icahn Enterprises, which bought auto parts retailer Pep
Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for $1 billion in February, made an
initial buyout offer of $7 per share for Federal-Mogul in
February and raised it to $8 in June.
The revenue from the energy business, Icahn Enterprises'
largest business until 2014, fell 13 percent to about $5.44
billion in 2015 while the automotive business rose 13.2 percent
to $7.85 billion.
The offer for Federal-Mogul represents a premium of 86
percent to the stock's close on Feb. 26, the last trading day
before Icahn Enterprises made the initial buyout.
Icahn Enterprises will pay about $282 million for the 18
percent stake, according to Reuters calculations.
On completion of the transaction, Federal-Mogul will be an
indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises.
Federal-Mogul has accepted the offer.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Don Sebastian)