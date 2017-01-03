UPDATE 1-Icahn sweetens offer for Federal-Mogul for third time

(Adds background, shares)
Jan 3 Billionaire Carl Icahn's investment firm,
Icahn Enterprises LP, sweetened its offer for a third
time to buy shares of Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp it
does not already own.
The latest offer of $10 per share represents a discount of 3
percent to Federal-Mogul's Friday close but is double the
closing price on Feb. 26, the day before Icahn made his first
offer of $7 a share.
Federal-Mogul's shares were down 2.7 percent at $10.03 on
Tuesday.
Icahn Enterprises raised the offer for the first time to $8
per share in June and to $9.25 per share in September.
The latest offer comes after Icahn failed to get enough
Federal-Mogul stock owners to tender their shares in favor of
the deal.
Icahn Enterprises, which owns about 82 percent of the auto
parts maker, said the $10 per share offer was its "best and
final" price.
The investment firm will pay about $304.3 million for the 18
percent stake under the latest offer, according to Reuters
calculations.
Icahn Enterprises, which bought auto parts retailer Pep
Boys-Manny Moe & Jack for $1 billion in February, is bidding for
the remaining stake in Federal-Mogul as it builds on its
holdings within the auto parts supply chain.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)