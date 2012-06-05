Federal Reserve reviewing JPMorgan risks-Tarullo

| WASHINGTON, June 5
WASHINGTON, June 5 The Federal Reserve is
working with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to
oversee risk reduction in the portfolio of JPMorgan Chase &Co
that recently incurred at least $2 billion losses,
Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo will tell a U.S.
Senate panel on Wednesday.
"The Federal Reserve has been assisting in the oversight of
JPMorgan's efforts to manage and de-risk the portfolio in
question," Tarullo said in testimony prepared for delivery on
Wednesday.
He will also note that the U.S. central bank has been
reviewing other parts of the bank for risk management and
control weaknesses similar to those exposed by the trading
losses, but has not yet found any.